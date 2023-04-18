Hearing in triple murder case adjourned till May 8

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Larkana has adjourned the hearing of a triple murder case of Umme Rubab’s family members till May 08.

The court adjourned the proceedings due to multiple hearings in a single day. Talking to media outside the court, Umme Rubab regretted over postponement of the hearing and said that it was a tactic on the part of the influential accused to complicate the case.

She said that she had been visiting courts for six years to get justice in the murder case of her father, uncle and grand farther. She added that she would get justice if proceedings took place but the coward accused were using different tactics to avoid punishment.