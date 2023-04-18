Imran fears arrest during Eid days

PTI Chairman Imran Khan talking to his lawyer after his arrival at Lahore High Court on April 17, 2023. — Twitter/PTI

LAHORE: A division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sent a petition of PTI chairman Imran Khan to the chief justice for formation of a full bench, which sought details of all cases registered against him across the country.

During the hearing, Imran Khan informed the LHC bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider that he strongly feared the government may launch a fresh police operation at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. He sought LHC order to restrain the government from launching operation during Eid holidays at Zaman Park.

Earlier, Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar submitted that the court should stop registration of further cases against his client, because the government has been relentlessly state machinery against PTI chief. He submitted that this practice of making false police cases against his client should come to an end, and in the cases registered so far, there is no need to arrest the PTI chief. Referring to the cases of Wazirabad firing incident, Zille Shah’s death and others, he informed the court that the police are the complainant in all the cases in which terrorism charges were included.

When Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh remarked that if complainant’s stance was recorded then it shouldn’t remain an issue, the counsel told the bench that the court shouldn’t remain silent over the misuse of authority. He said his client has been fighting on many fronts, and coming to courts for bail every day which is not the solution.

He expressed serious concerns that police operation would resume at Zaman Park during Eid holidays when the court would be on holidays, submitting that police should be ordered not to register a case within these days. Justice asked the counsel “Is there any such precedence?”

At this, PTI chief came to the rostrum and told the bench that police launched an operation at Zaman Park despite that the court had ordered them not to do so. Citing credible sources Imran Khan feared that police would launch another operation during Eid holidays, asking the court to stop them. He alleged that the “law of the jungle” prevailed in the country where people were arrested first and then informed about the charges against them. He pleaded that he was informing the court about the threats beforehand.

Imran’s other lawyer, Anwar Mansoor told the court that his client was being victimised to stop the elections and being threatened with arrest to prevent him from going to the people. Punjab government’s lawyer told the court that court’s permission is being sought for investigating charges against someone, which is not illegal, and added that courts have been rejecting such petitions in the past.

Justice Sheikh asked the government’s lawyer that if there was no need of arrest in old cases then why the government wanted to take action after the registration of new cases. Government’s lawyer said the fresh charges demand registration of cases, arguing that the petition was unmaintainable.

Justice Sheikh remarked that the petition was fine, except the inclusion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a respondent. Imran’s lawyer argued that the way government machinery was being used against his client was never witnessed before. On this, Justice Sheikh informed the counsel that government lawyer had referred to the cases of PML-N leaders Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam Nawaz and others during PTI regime.

Imran Khan once again came to the rostrum, pleading that the government violated court orders to proceed against him, saying that he was trying to stop the bloodshed. He informed the court that “We have no faith in this system.” Later, the court ordered to send the case to the chief justice for constituting full bench.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside the court, Imran Khan said he was in the process of talks initiated by Jamaat Islami, but said no talks were needed to implement the Constitution. The Constitution, he said, demands elections within 90 days, after that period “the Constitution would ceased to exist. And entire legal community of the country is unanimous on that opinion.”

To another query, he said after expiry of 90 days, the caretaker government would become unconstitutional and all its actions would also become unconstitutional. He said the government must go and an impartial administrator must be appointed to hold free and fair elections.

He alleged that the caretaker government was appointed on the agenda of the London Plan, of crushing, victimising PTI and doing away with the cases against Nawaz Sharif. He said the caretakers are doing everything except holding free and fair elections. He accused the government of committing such victimisations which even the opposing governments never did.

To a query, he said if State Bank did not release funds for elections, it means the Constitution of Pakistan ceased to exist and the rule of law became defunct. He said country already suffered from serious violations of fundamental and human rights. He said opponents were arrested on daily basis without charges which were later told to them. PTI, he said, was being subject to media black-out, and members of social media team were abducted and arrested.

To another question, he said his government enjoyed good relations with the military establishment but Gen Bajwa ran a campaign against PTI since he wanted further extension. He praised his government’s performance on foreign front saying never in history Pakistan hosted two OIC foreign ministers conferences within three months. Under him, Pakistan enjoyed excellent relations with China, US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, but previous governments had never had such good foreign relations.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has refused to provide details of his private security guards to the Punjab Home Department, according to a report on Monday.

The Home Department has sought details of the security guards from the PTI chief but he did not bother to respond to the Department’s request. The Home Department insisted on security clearance of the private security guards of Imran Khan. After PTI chief’s refusal the Home Department has informed the Federation by writing a letter about Imran Khan’s non-cooperation.