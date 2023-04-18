Alleged killer of 4 family members held

MINGORA: The police have arrested the accused involved in the killing of four members of a family in the mountainous Sirbab in Marghuzar area of the Swat district.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur along with other police officials said that a domestic dispute had turned deadly in the remote hilly area of Sirbab as four people, including three women, were killed by the firing of the son-in-law.

The accused, Saifullah, had married the daughter of Sahib Zar but their marriage had hit a rough patch, and the wife had left the house. The DPO said that the accused along with his accomplices forced his entry into the house of his father-in-law and shot dead his wife Zainab, mother-in-law Sultana, sister-in-law Ayesha and brother-in-law Zubair.

He said the police carried out investigations along scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the accused Shakoor, the father of main accused Saifullah, along with his accomplice Nazim.

Later, accused Saifullah and Mir Afzal were also arrested along with weapons used in the crime.