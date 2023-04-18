Alleged killer of 4 family members held

MINGORA: The police have arrested the accused involved in the killing of four members of a family in the mountainous Sirbab in Marghuzar area of the Swat district.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur along with other police officials said that a domestic dispute had turned deadly in the remote hilly area of Sirbab as four people, including three women, were killed by the firing of the son-in-law.
The accused, Saifullah, had married the daughter of Sahib Zar but their marriage had hit a rough patch, and the wife had left the house. The DPO said that the accused along with his accomplices forced his entry into the house of his father-in-law and shot dead his wife Zainab, mother-in-law Sultana, sister-in-law Ayesha and brother-in-law Zubair.
He said the police carried out investigations along scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the accused Shakoor, the father of main accused Saifullah, along with his accomplice Nazim.
Later, accused Saifullah and Mir Afzal were also arrested along with weapons used in the crime.
HARIPUR: The Khanpur police and Forest officials seized timber worth hundreds of thousands and impounded the dumper...
PESHAWAR: A sub-inspector and a head constable of the Gulbarg Police Station were suspended on Monday after a vendor...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A seminary student allegedly committed suicide on Monday after he was scolded by his mother for not...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has cancelled the ability test that had been held on the...
LAKKI MARWAT: A man was shot dead at Dallokhel Pattak on Monday, police said. Hujjatullah reported to the police that...
PESHAWAR: A number of prominent individuals have been issued security advisories asking them to restrict their...