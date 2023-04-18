Robber shot dead, terrorist held in Mardan

PESHAWAR: Police in two separate actions in Mardan shot dead an alleged robber while a wanted terrorist was arrested in wounded condition.

An official said police chased and intercepted two alleged robbers after they snatched Rs 1.3 million from a local on the Bank Road in the limits of City police station.He said the robbers fired at police but the cops remained safe. The fire was returned that killed one of the robbers while the other was arrested.

The slain alleged robber was identified as Abdullah, a resident of Akora Khattak who was a notorious criminal. The official said the accused had also robbed a shop a few days back in Pakistan Chowk in Mardan city.

Police said in another action, a most wanted terrorist Irshad was intercepted by a special team of the Mardan Police while he was travelling on Jabbar- Katlang Road with family.An official said he allegedly opened fire on police. The terrorist who was carrying Rs 5 million head money sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital.

An official said he was involved in the martyrdom of two police officials deployed on polio security in 2021.Besides, the held terrorist was involved in grenade hurling on police mobile in area of Par Hoti in which one police official was martyred.