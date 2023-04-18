Rune on the rise in ATP rankings

PARIS: Holger Rune rose to his highest ever ATP ranking of seven on Monday, giving the Dane some consolation for losing in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters to Russia’s Andrey Rublev.

Rune, 19, lost in three sets to Rublev, who remains sixth despite winning his first ever Masters title on Sunday. Novak Djokovic crashed out of Monte Carlo in the last 16 but enjoys a comfortable lead at the top of the rankings. Number two ranked Carlos Alcaraz missed the tournament due to back and hand injuries.

Alcaraz’s compatriot Rafael Nadal rose one place to 14th even though he by-passed Monte Carlo as well. The 36-year-old will also sit out this week’s Barcelona tournament as he battles to be fully fit for his bid to win a record-extending 15th French Open, which gets underway on May 28.