I already said Dar incompetent: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: PTI Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Sunday said he had already said Ishaq Dar was an incompetent finance minister whom the IMF did not trust.

He passed these remarks while talking to former MNA Rana Muhammad Nazir, former MPA Sonia Shah, Ali Shah and other leaders who called on him here. “Ishaq Dar fell flat in front of IMF but still they are not ready to trust him. If Ishaq Dar does not understand anything, then he should learn from Shaukat Tarin,” he said.

Pervaiz said the increase in the fuel price by Rs10 per liter was brutal. He said the oil was cheap in the global market but expensive in Pakistan.

He said a bunch of incompetent people was imposed on the country, which had taken away the right to live from the people.

“The tyrants in Islamabad and Punjab have made it difficult for the people to get two meals a day. The incompetent rulers are sucking the blood of the people to get the blessings of the IMF.” “The inept rulers have no right to legislate. They are conspiring against the Supreme Court and calling the cabinet meetings one after another. Fazlur Rehman’s threat to come out on the streets against the judiciary is regrettable. He should avoid such irresponsible and provocative talk against the judiciary and should know that the nation stands with the decisions of the judiciary with full force,” Pervaiz added.

The PTI leader said all domestic and foreign survey reports were predicting the PTI’s success in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The PDM is running our election campaign in Punjab and KP for free by trying to stop the election. The elections and national sovereignty are inseparable. People and institutions can ensure the protection of national sovereignty together; the problems of national security cannot be solved during the government of the present intruders,” he further said.

Pervaiz said the whole world knew that the PDM government in the federation had become a symbol of hatred from day one, as the people had rejected the caretaker Punjab government from the day one.

“Only the people’s elected government in Punjab can eliminate ‘kachay’ and ‘pakay’ robbers. After the election, they will prepare a comprehensive strategy to eliminate the gangsters in Punjab. Insha-Allah, we will put Punjab again on the path of development, prosperity and peace,” said Pervaiz.