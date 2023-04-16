Bhakkar police get three-day physical remand of Gandapur

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha Saturday granted three-day physical remand of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to firing on Bhakkar police at a picket.
ATC Judge Khawar Rashid heard the case. He remanded Gandapur to Sadr Bhakkar police custody for three days. The Bhakkar police took Gandapur with them.
The judge ordered the police to bring the accused before the court again on Tuesday and directed them to complete investigation within 3 days.
