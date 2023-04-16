Two troops martyred, eight terrorists killed in SW operation

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred while eight terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan on Saturday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO in the general area of Zarmilan, South Waziristan district, based on intelligence reports.
During the operation, a fierce gunfight broke out between the troops and terrorists. The soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
These terrorists were involved in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians. Unfortunately, Lance Naik Shoaib Ali (25 years old, a resident of Parachinar, Kurram district) and Sepoy Rafiullah (22 years old, a resident of Lakki Marwat District) embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely during the intense exchange of fire. The area is being sanitised to eliminate any other terrorist(s).
ECP Secretary Umar Hayat Khan says the governments were placed following the Constitution
ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Supreme Court is blamed for intruding into the domains...
SAPPORO, Japan: Sultan Al Jaber, president of the COP28 climate talks, called on Saturday for “available, accessible...
Pakistan lead series 2-0 after winning first T20I by 88 runs at same venue
Ag AgenciesNEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hid key facts from the public about the Pulwama terror...
KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that after negotiations with us in...