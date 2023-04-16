Two troops martyred, eight terrorists killed in SW operation

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred while eight terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO in the general area of Zarmilan, South Waziristan district, based on intelligence reports.

During the operation, a fierce gunfight broke out between the troops and terrorists. The soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

These terrorists were involved in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians. Unfortunately, Lance Naik Shoaib Ali (25 years old, a resident of Parachinar, Kurram district) and Sepoy Rafiullah (22 years old, a resident of Lakki Marwat District) embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely during the intense exchange of fire. The area is being sanitised to eliminate any other terrorist(s).