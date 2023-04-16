PRA shows improvement in revenue collection

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs14.930 billion during the month of March 2023, which is reportedly 15.3 percent higher than the revenue collected during the same period last year. During March 2023, PRA also collected from Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF) amounting to Rs555 million thus showing its growth at 207% if compared with the last year’s collection of Rs181 million. PRA has collected 74% of the assigned target of Rs190 billion by collecting Rs140.79 billion thus showing revenue growth at 26.1% during the first three quarters of current financial year. This is a tremendous performance despite current ban on release of funds on account of all development projects in Punjab.

PRA Chairperson Dr Javed Iqbal Sheikh in a media briefing stated that the Authority is hopeful of achieving the budgetary target while continuing with the policies of last Chairperson Zain ul Abidin Sahi. It is pertinent to mention that PRA has been exceeding the assigned revenue collection targets for over the past three years while adopting the taxpayer-friendly voluntary compliance model, which is definitely a great achievement.\