SJC moved against CJP, 7 other judges for ‘misconduct’

(Anticlockwise) Undated images of Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, and CJP Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: A complaint of misconduct was Friday filed with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and seven other apex court judges seeking their removal from the offices.

Mian Dawood advocate filed the complaint against Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Mrs Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed under Article 209 of the Constitution.

He submitted that the nominated judges had consistently acted in violation of Article 209 of the Constitution and the Code of Conduct to be observed by the Supreme Court judges.

He submitted that in the recent proceedings in the Supreme Court and the conduct of eight judges, including the chief justice of Pakistan, had proved that they were publically involved in controversies surrounding their judicial conduct, which was a violation of the Code of Conduct and the Constitution.

The petitioner said that the chief justice because of his political, personal agenda and self-interest had blatantly violated Articles 111, 1V, V and VI and 1X of the Code of Conduct and was guilty of misconduct.

He further said Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed were also guilty of misconduct adding that the other three judges Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi were also guilty of misconduct for passing an illegal, unconstitutional and anticipatory order.

They all were elevated out of turn in violation of seniority principles, he submitted.