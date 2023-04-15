Stressed students

There is an increasing level of academic stress among students in Pakistan. The pressure to perform well in exams, secure good grades and get admission in prestigious universities has taken a toll on the mental health of students. The education system in our country is highly competitive and students are expected to excel in every subject from an early age. Furthermore, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has added to the academic stress of students. With the shift to online learning, students have to deal with technological issues, lack of social interaction and difficulty in understanding course material without the same level of guidance from teachers and peers. This has made learning even more challenging and stressful.

Schools and universities should focus on creating a healthy learning environment, where students can learn without feeling the burden of competition. Parents should also play a supportive role in helping their children manage stress and anxiety. Additionally, mental health support services should be made available to students to help them cope with stress and anxiety.

Maryam Khalid

Lahore