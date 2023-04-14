Hearing of Imran, Bushra marriage case adjourned till 28th

ISLAMABAD: The Senior Civil Judge, Islamabad Nasar Minallah Baloch has issued a written order for hearing the case related to the alleged illegal marriage of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The court said that the hearing of the case was adjourned till April 28 as a request was made by the prosecution to schedule the case for an early hearing.

Mufti Saeed’s statement on the Nikkah ceremony has already been recorded.

After the completion of the statement of the witness, the hearing was adjourned till April 19 for preliminary arguments on the alleged illegal marriage.