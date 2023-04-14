Earthquake strikes off Canada’s west coast

OTTAWA: A shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Canada on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami threat and no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the quake was just five miles deep in waters more than 140 miles southwest of Port McNeil, on Vancouver Island in the western province of British Columbia. It hit at 8.44 am local time (1544 GMT), according to USGS.
