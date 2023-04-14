Gold drops Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs500 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs217,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs429 to Rs186,471. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $18 to $2,027 per ounce. Silver rates increased Rs30 to Rs2,550 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs25.71 to Rs2,186.21.

Local jewellers said prices in the local market had remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.