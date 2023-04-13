Only justice can save society from oppression: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday stated that he had attained bravery from basic Islamic belief of 'La ilaha Illallah' (there is no God but Allah) and stated only justice could save a society from oppression.

Addressing an Iftar reception hosted in the honour of party workers, Imran Khan said that Allah has commanded us to side with truth and stand against evil.

He said if a society is governed under the principle of justice, rule of law prevails there, adding that the western countries had achieved success while implementing the same principle.

He urged the PTI workers to seek guidance from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), adding: “Our character should be in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). First we should become Sadiq, Amin and then brave.”

Citing example of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Imran said he was a coward person. “A coward person can become Nawaz Sharif but he cannot attain bravery. I did not want to name Nawaz Sharif but just cited an example,” said Imran Khan.