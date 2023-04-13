PAC orders action against those who gave PSL broadcast rights to private channel illegally

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly on Wednesday ordered action against all those involved in the illegal transfer of Pakistan Super League (PSL) broadcast rights to a private channel ARY.

During the meeting, the National Disaster Management Authority warned of a high probability of widespread flooding in the country, with a 72 percent chance of floods similar to last year.

In the PAC meeting under Chairman Noor Alam Khan, the issue of awarding broadcast rights was discussed and chairman PAC observed that during the previous regime, rules were flouted to benefit a private TV channel. Secretary Information Sohail Ali Khan told the committee that currently four cases were under hearing in the Sindh High Court, two in Lahore High Court and one in Islamabad High Court. The broadcasting rights were not given properly and “the FIA has conducted an inquiry into the case,” the secretary information said.

Member PAC Sheikh Rohail Asghar questioned the role of Dr Nauman Niaz in the episode. The secretary said Dr Niaz was Director Sports but he got a stay from the courts. The PAC ordered to stop the salary, perks, and privileges of the former director. “Action will be taken against whoever is involved in this matter,” Noor Alam Khan maintained.

Rohail Asghar opined that the former information minister was also involved in this matter. He suggested summoning Dr Nauman to find out his role in this whole affair, enabling the committee to understand the issue. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan briefed the PAC on the process of granting the PSL rights to ARY channel and ongoing hearings in different courts. He said the rights were acquired by a consortium that included ARY and PTV while the latter also participated in the bid. Noor Alam Khan and members of the PAC asked the secretary information why no action was taken so far. The secretary said that the PTV had conducted an inquiry and the case had been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency.

During the meeting, Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan remarked that Information Secretary Sohail Ali Khan was simultaneously working on two posts. The chairman said the PAC would write to prime minister and Cabinet Division not to appoint any bureaucrat on two or more posts simultaneously. The secretary Information Ministry told the committee that the appointment process for the post of MD PTV will be initiated soon.

In the meanwhile, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider, while briefing the PAC, warned of widespread flooding in the country, with a 72 percent possibility of large-scale flooding this year as well, due to the sudden increase in heat intensity and melting of glaciers. He said that this year, monsoon rains may start early, and monsoon rains and floods in rivers may create a climate emergency. The chairman NDMA said that Pakistan has not yet come out of the effects of last year’s floods, and if another disaster occurs, it will be very difficult to cope with the situation as Pakistan’s economy is already suffering. He further said that if flooding occurs this year again, there is a possibility of a disaster, as reconstruction work with regard to last year’s flood damages was still in the initial stages. He said that in the second week of May, we will gather all the stakeholders.

The chairman NDMA warned that if there is a catastrophic flooding situation this year, the country’s economy will not be able to bear its burden as Rs80 billion was distributed among the flood victims of last year. The PAC directed the NDMA to acquire early warning flood system technology at the earliest. Mushahid Hussain Syed remarked that if there was a devastating flood this time again, forget the general elections. He said that China’s early warning system gives accurate information up to 90 per cent. The chairman NDMA said that the NDMA and Ministry of Climate Change were monitoring 17 satellites, and flood early warning systems were being installed at 36 locations across the country. During the PAC meeting, NDMA’s audit report 2021-22 was presented, in which irregularities of Rs5.5 billion were revealed. The Public Accounts Committee expressed its displeasure over the investment of Rs1.10 billion by the NDMA. The audit officials said that Rs1 billion from the Disaster Management Fund was kept in term deposits without the approval of the finance ministry and the NDMA invested in the Agricultural Development Bank. The Public Accounts Committee directed the chairman NDMA to determine those responsible within 15 days.

Examining another audit para, the audit officials pointed out the purchase of expired Covid 19 testing kits. The officials said the NDMA purchased kits worth over Rs70 million which expired after one-and-a-half months. The Public Accounts Committee directed an inquiry into the matter. The PAC also directed the NDMA to complete the investigation into an additional payment of Rs60 million for the purchase of 700 ICU beds and identify those responsible. In the meeting, the performance of the government agencies that refused to be audited was reviewed. According to the audit authorities, Zakat Collection Controlling Agencies, the Pakistan Nursing Council and College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan were also among the organizations that refused to conduct the audit. Noor Alam Khan sought clarification from them. Secretary National Health said that the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan is a private regulatory organisation, which does not take any funds from the government and Lahore High Court has also given a decision in our favour. The chairman PAC sought the report on re-appointment of the head of purchase committee of Polyclinic despite proven corruption and said if someone was proven to be corrupt and that money was also deposited in the government treasury, then he cannot be appointed to any position.