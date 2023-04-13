Omar Associates sail into semifinals

KARACHI: Omar Associates sailed into the semifinals by whipping Karachi Gymkhana Blues by 41 runs in third quarter-final of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the Karachi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Omar Associates posted an imposing total of 186 for four in the allotted 20 overs before bowling out their opponents for 145 in 18.2 overs to win the match quite leisurely.

Openers Ammad Alam and Muhammad Nafay got Omar Associates off to a sizzling start by scoring 80 in just 7.5 overs.

Ammad perished after scoring 47 off 38 balls but Nafay returned undefeated on 67 off 50 balls, sharing another 56-run productive second wicket stand with Khurram Manzoor (39 off 25 balls).

Danish Aziz contributed his bit with 22 off 12 balls. Shahzaib Bhatti (2-33) was the best bowler for the hosts. Wicketkeeper opener Bismillah Khan (46 off 31 balls) kept Karachi Gymkhana Blues in the hunt for the big target of 187 but wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

Even Muhammad Faiq’s 60 off 42 balls was not enough to take them anywhere close to the target. With skipper Hassan Khan and Rizwan Khan returning the identical figures of three for 32 off four overs each, Omar Associates consolidated their position to win the game handsomely. Ammad Alam was adjudged the Man of the Match.