A watery mess

The issue of water scarcity is not new to Pakistan, as the country has been facing this problem for many years. However, the situation has become more critical in recent years due to various factors, including climate change, population growth and mismanagement of water resources. The country’s water resources are already limited, and the demand for water has significantly increased. Moreover, climate change has led to irregular rainfall patterns, resulting in droughts and floods that further exacerbate the water crisis.

The shortage of water has led to a decrease in agricultural productivity and the lack of access to clean water has resulted in the spread of water-borne diseases, particularly in rural areas where sanitation facilities are inadequate. It is crucial that the government takes immediate action to address the water crisis in Pakistan. There is a need for a comprehensive strategy that includes measures to conserve water, improve water management practices, and promote water-efficient technologies.

Urooj Fatima

Sanghar