PM reviews free flour distribution in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here to review arrangements for the distribution of free flour among deserving people.
During the visit, the prime minister interacted with the people, who gathered there to receive free Atta bags under the PM’s Special Ramazan Package for the poor. He inquired about the distribution arrangements and also witnessed the process.
Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and relevant authorities accompanied the prime minister. The people, especially the old women, expressed their joy and satisfaction over the prime minister's visit.
