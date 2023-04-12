‘Unfair moves in Pakistan’ Will ask State Dept to intervene, US Congressman promises Imran

KARACHI: US Congressman Ted W Lieu told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the State Department’s intervention would be sought on all matters related to Pakistan, reports Geo News.

The politician and former military person held a telephonic discussion with the ex-premier, which shows the deepening relations between the US Congressman and the PTI after the party engaged a lobbying firm to project its goals overseas. “The State Department will be asked to intervene in the unfair moves being made in Pakistan,” Lieu said.

Moreover, the two politicians also discussed the alleged risks to democracy and human rights violations in Pakistan. It may be noted that Lieu is one of the most influential politicians in the country who serves as the vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus of Congress.

Earlier, Lieu met Pakistani-American democrat Dr Asif, who had connected him with the PTI chairman. The exchange of words between the PTI chief and the US politician comes a week after Congressman Brad Sherman had called Khan.

The US Congressmen and influential figures have been speaking in favour of Khan, especially since his party engaged another lobbying firm in Washington.