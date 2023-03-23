PTI hires another US lobbying firm. —Twitter/file

WASHINGTON: In the thick of insistence that his government was ousted through foreign intervention, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has hired another lobbying firm to build good relations with the US and diaspora living here. Documents that surfaced yesterday confirm that PTI USA signed a contract with a Washington-based lobbying firm, Praia Consultants LLC, to support the party’s goals for “good relations with the United States and the Pakistani diaspora in the US.” The contract was signed on 21st February for a period of six months, according to the documents filed with the US Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. PTI USA, which is based in New York, is the principal client of the lobbying firm. The firm has been hired for a period of six months at the cost of $8,333.00 per month.

“During the term of this agreement, the firm shall provide expert advice regarding the client’s relationship with the United States government and institutions. Furthermore, the firm shall organise meetings with several key US decision makers and will provide guidance in terms of the content of the meetings,” the contract states. Additionally, the agreement will continue for an additional six months till January 31st, 2024, if both parties have no objections and provide written approval thereto by June 30, 2023. Last year, the PTI hired a lobbying and PR firm, Fenton/Arlook, to provide public relations services, including but not limited to distributing information to and briefing journalists, placing articles and broadcasts, arranging interviews with representatives or supporters of PTI, advising on social media efforts and other such public relations services. Fenton/Arlook was hired at the cost of $25,000 per month. The News contacted PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry to seek his comment over the report but he did not respond.