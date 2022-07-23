US embassy 'tracking' journalists, PTI leadership, claims Shireen Mazari

Senior PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 13, 2022. — YouTube/HumNews/file

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari on Saturday accused the United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad of "tracking" journalists and her party leadership.

Taking to her Twitter account, Shireen Mazari said, “US Embassy tracking journos and PTI.”

Giving details, she said that a senior journalist from a leading English daily made a telephone call to her and discussed the cypher issue on Thursday evening.

Mazari claimed that the very next morning, the journalist received a telephone call from the US embassy and a person named Laeeq asked him if he was doing a story on the cypher because he had discussed the matter with the PTI leaders.

“So now we have US emb listening in to journos &/or our cells,” she wrote.

The PTI leader asked if the US has been given official spying access by “the conspirators of the US regime change conspiracy - those who themselves have this intrusive wherewithal.”

Taking a jab at the coalition government, the PTI leader said, “Subservience to US is on once again!”