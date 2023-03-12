US congressman expresses concern over human rights violations in Pakistan

American Congressman and senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brad Sherman. — Website/US House of Representatives

American Congressman of the Democratic Party and senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brad Sherman Sunday spoke regarding human rights violations in Pakistan.



“We will not hesitate from raising our voice against human rights violations," the congressman said in a video shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab's former information secretary Musarrat Cheema.

Sherman — who has been fulfilling responsibilities in the foreign affairs committee for 26 years — added that Pakistan should allow citizens to express themselves and hold peaceful protests.

He expressed concerns over the rising incidents of violence in Pakistan reminding the government about its obligation to take action against those who violate human rights.



The politician asserted that it is important for the United Stated of America to stand with human rights in Pakistan and around the world.

He deemed Pakistan a significant partner and friend of the US, and clarified that Washington has no interest meddling in its internal affairs.

"We respect the Constitution of Pakistan completely," he said.

Commenting on the politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the American politician said: "I have no interest in supporting Imran Khan or any political party, and have disagreements with him on many issues."

Taking to Twitter, Congressman Sherman wrote about discussing the recent developments in Pakistan with Democratic candidate for Congress Dr Asif Mahmood.

The Democrat also mentioned speaking with the PTI chief in his tweet.

"Also pleased that former PM Khan took the time to discuss issues with us by phone," he wrote.

