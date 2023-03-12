PTI Sindh lawmaker 'arrested' from residence in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member provincial assembly in Sindh Arsalan Taj Hussain speaks at a presser, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@ArsalanGhumman

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf gears up for a rally in Lahore to be led by Chairman Imran Khan, its provincial lawmaker from Sindh Arsalan Taj Hussain was arrested from his residence in Karachi, the party's provincial spokesperson claimed on Sunday.



Hussain is PTI's provincial lawmaker from PS-102 Karachi East 4. A day earlier, the MPA had censured Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, and also claimed that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was, in fact, the "PPP's B team".

Hussain, who is a member of the provincial assembly in Sindh, was apprehended by men in plain clothes from his residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the party alleged.

The spokesperson also claimed that the police raided the MPA’s house and ransacked it. The PTI has condemned their party member’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a raid was also conducted at PTI lawmakers Khurram Sherzaman and Raja Azhar’s residences, the party’s spokesperson. The two MPAs weren't apprehended, as they were not at home; however, the party claimed that Azhar’s family was harassed while he was not home.

Reacting to the raids on PTI lawmakers’ residences, PTI leader Shehzad Qureshi condemned the illegal action carried out by police at night.

“Arsalan Taj has been kept at an unknown location. The police are threatening the families of leaders,” he claimed while questioning the police if its sees parliamentarians as terrorists.

Sherzaman, on the other hand, asked if the police had sought permission from the speaker before arresting Hussain.

“Rules are set before arresting a member of the assembly. I demand immediate release of Arsalan Taj,” the lawmaker said.

In November last year, Hussain — in addition to PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi and five MPAs, leaders and workers — was booked in two identical cases for their alleged involvement in violence, arson, assault on policemen, and terrorism at the Numaish intersection on May 25.



According to the prosecution, the PTI leaders in violation of the ban imposed on public gatherings under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had taken out a rally of 600 to 700 workers and gathered at Numaish.