Three cops from KP sent to Islamabad

PESHAWAR: The services of three police officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were handed over to the Islamabad Police on Monday.
According to a notification, the services of Senior Superintendent of Police of the Counter-Terrorism Department, Muhammad Iqbal, Kohat District Police Officer Shahzad Umar Abbas and SP of CTD Khan Zeb were handed over to Islamabad Police. The transferred officers were directed to report to the Islamabad Police for further posting.
NOWSHERA: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when two groups...
MANSEHRA: A woman, stated to be the mother of four children, and a young boy were killed in separate incidents here on...
PESHAWAR: Two groups of prisoners clashed in the Central Prison Peshawar and the incident left four people injured, it...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Shia Ulema Council, Dera Ismail Khan chapter, organised the ‘Al-Quds Seminar’ here at the...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria on Monday directed the relevant...
LAHORE: City Traffic Police Lahore has started making foolproof traffic arrangements for three T20 matches between...