Three cops from KP sent to Islamabad

PESHAWAR: The services of three police officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were handed over to the Islamabad Police on Monday.

According to a notification, the services of Senior Superintendent of Police of the Counter-Terrorism Department, Muhammad Iqbal, Kohat District Police Officer Shahzad Umar Abbas and SP of CTD Khan Zeb were handed over to Islamabad Police. The transferred officers were directed to report to the Islamabad Police for further posting.