CDA approves creation of wing to implement bye-laws

Islamabad: The board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday executed an extensive agenda during its meeting with main focus on enhancing capacity of the Building Control of the authority.

Presided over the CDA Chairman Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal, the CDA approved formation of Building Control Wing having qualified staff and it would be responsible for implementation on the building bye-laws and stop illegal construction activity in Islamabad. According to details, the Building Control Wing have 50 teams with each having an assistant director and two supervisors.

The board also approved amendments in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Building Control Bye-Laws and Regulations 2002 particularly for construction on the Murree Road and IJP Road. It was also decided to increase Floor Area Ration (FAR) for 1,500 square yards to 3,000 square yards. The board meeting while giving approval for allotment of educational plots in zone two, four and five on 33 years lease and also allowed increase in FAR for construction on such plots. The schools, however, would be meant to cater for needs of lower middle class and middle class families.

The board also approved Non Objection Certificate (NoC) of Aghosh-II Housing Society. It was also decided to start work on construction of bus terminal in Sector I-11 in two months, the concept plan of which would be presented before the CDA board within two weeks’ time. The CDA forum also took a major decision while approving ‘Green Fund’ for which the private parties would have to reserve at least two per cent of a project like high-rise buildings.

The board while making changes in bye-laws decided that in future no building plan, not having recharging well and water tank would be approved. “The green fund will be received under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” the CDA Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal told ‘The News’. He said that Member Environment and Member Finance would be signatories for utilisation of the same fund. The board meeting also approved construction of a football stadium of an international standard at a suitable site in the federal capital. The meeting also okayed creation of Pension Fund and Endowment Fund.

The board meeting renamed Cultural Complex Shakarparian as Al Hamra Cultural Complex and decided to resume work on the project. The project was conceived and initiated by then CDA Chairman Kamran Lashari but with his departure work on it was slowed and ultimately was stopped. The name of Ladies Club, G-10 was changed to Citizen Centre, G-10.