Wazirabad attack: Complainant cop dies of heart attack

WAZIRABAD: Station House Officer (SHO) Amir Shahzad, who was the complainant of the first information report (FIR) registered against the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in November last year, died of a heart attack on Sunday. Shahzad was the SHO of Saddar Wazirabad police station.
The case of an assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan was registered at the City Wazirabad police station on the statement of the deceased policeman.
Imran and several other PTI leaders were injured after an attacker opened fire near the PTI reception camp at the Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march on Nov 3, 2022. In the shooting on the PTI chairman’s container in Wazirabad, a party worker was killed and six others, including the former premier, were injured.
