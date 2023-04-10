Madhu Muhammadan win Naya Nazimabad Ramzan Cup

KARACHI: Madhu Muhammadan annexed the title when they conquered Shafi Muhammadan 5-4 in penalty shootout in the final of the 3rd Naya Nazimabad Ramzan Cup Floodlight Football Tournament on Saturday night.

In the jam-packed Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Ground, Madhu Muhammadan kept their nerves in the penalty shootout session following a 2-2 draw in the regulation time to seal a fantastic win.

When both sides converted their initial three penalties each Madhu Muhammadan’s goalkeeper Sameer Baloch saved Uzair’s drive from the spot to put his side within a striking distance from victory.

Muhammad Ali then converted his penalty to put Madhu Muhammadan 4-3 ahead. Ali Khan from Shafi Muhammadan struck from the spot to make it 4-4. With Shafi Muhammadan having consumed all their five chances it was the turn of Madhu Muhammadan to make their decisive attempt. Adeel, the skipper, struck nicely off the fifth penalty to make his side champions for the first time. This was the second time that Madhu Muhammadan played the final. Last season they were undone by Army in the final. The 2021 inaugural edition had been won by SSGC.

Earlier, in the regulation time Ali Khan put Shafi Muhammadan ahead in the tenth minute with a long-range pile-driver. Shah Jahan brought the parity for Madhu Muhammadan in the 28th minute with a superb shot from distance. Furqan then struck with a piercing drive to once again put Shafi Muhammadan on the front foot with 2-1 lead. Three minutes latter Shafi Muhammadan conceded an own goal via Maavia which made it 2-2.

Soon after the interval, Shafi Muhammadan got a penalty but Furqan missed it with Sameer making a diving save. Former test pacer Mohammad Sami was the chief guest who gave away trophies and cash awards to the leading sides of the 12-team event.

The winners Madhu Muhammadan were handed over a trophy and a purse of Rs250,000 with the runners-up Shafi Muhammadan getting the runners-up trophy and a cheque of Rs200,000. Malir Shaheen FC got the fair-play trophy and Rs25,000.

Madhu Muhammadan’s defender Zunair was adjudged the man of the final. Sameer Baloch of Madhu Muhammadan got the best goalie award, Furqan of Shafi Muhammadan received the award for the leading scorer with seven goals and Shah Jehan of Madhu Muhammadan was awarded a motorcycle after being named the best player of the event. Amir of Shafi Muhammadan got the best emerging player award.

Also present were chairman Arif Habib Group Arif Habib, President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha, Pakistan’s top singer Hassan Jehangir and the 2010 Dhaka South Asian Games gold medallist sprinter Naseem Hameed. Nasir Ismail, a former Pakistan assistant coach, was the event director.