CJP upheld Constitution, Shehbaz should resign, says Elahi

LAHORE: Former federal ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies and party ticket-holders on Saturday met former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here.

Those who called on Elahi included former federal minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, Mian Munir, Khalid Wasim, Rai Mansab Ali Khan, Rafaqat Gilani, Rao Abdul Rahman, Zulfiqar Ghumman, Fakhr Nadeem, Sardar Hashim, Malik Faisal Munir, Chaudhry Shahid Parvez, Azmat Khan Niazi and Riaz Khan Niazi.

Talking to them, Elahi said the chief justice of Pakistan upheld the Constitution, why he should resign. Shehbaz Sharif, who is violating the Constitution, should resign before asking the chief justice to resign. How Nawaz Sharif can demand the resignation of the CJP, he wants to repeat the 90s, if the PDM government does not change its unconstitutional behaviour, people will take direct action against it.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was destroying the image of institutions only to avoid elections. “Our institutions are not so weak that they cannot provide security for a provincial election. Our army is the best in the world and is capable of dealing with every challenge, Pakistan’s armed forces have defeated the enemies of the country and terrorists at every front. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided to hold elections after seeing the report of the institutions,” he said, adding that the PMLN was so afraid of the PTI and Imran Khan that it would be a big deal if it fielded its own candidates for the election. InshaAllah soon there will be no successor to the puppet caretaker government in Punjab, the officers who executed the illegal orders of the caretaker government should be ready to bear consequences. Zill-e-Shah’s killers Rana Sanaullah and Mohsin Naqvi will be brought to justice.