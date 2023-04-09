Diplomatic reshuffle planned after Eid

ISLAMABAD: There is a proposal in the Foreign Office to appoint Dr Muhammad Faisal as Pakistan’s High Commissioner in the UK and ex-foreign secretary Suhail Mehmood as envoy to China.

Also, Ameer Khurram Rathore, who was the ambassador to Saudi Arabia, could be posted to Jakarta. Besides, Saqlain Sayeda could be appointed as ambassador to Germany. All these appointments will be decided after Eid.