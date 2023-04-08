Pakistan face Hong Kong in qualifiers second match today

KARACHI: Following a huge 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Philippines in their opener the other day Pakistan women football team will face Hong Kong in their next Group E show of their 2024 Paris Olympics Asian Qualifiers first round on Saturday (today) at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

Hong Kong defeated hosts Tajikistan 3-0 the other day and will be looking for a win in order to set a decisive group clash with the Philippines on April 11. Pakistan completely failed to show any resistance in their opener against the Philippines. They did not penetrate and mostly played defensive game under their coach Adeel Rizki, a License B coach.

It is expected that Pakistan will opt for some attacking display under their skipper Maria Khan. Squad: Forwards: Alia Sadiq, Anmool Hira, Isra Khan, Naqiyah Ali, Sanober Abdul Sattar and Zahmena Malik.

Midfielders: Aliza Sabir, Amina Hanif, Anushey Usman, Maria Khan, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed and Suha Hirani.

Defenders: Malika-e-Noor, Mishal Bhatti, Nizalia Siddiqui, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi.

Goalkeepers: Fatima Naz, Nisha Ashraf and Rumaysa Khan.