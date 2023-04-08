One shot dead in Miranshah

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man, who was said to be a cop, at Khadi Market in Mir Ali in North Waziristan, sources said.The sources said that armed men opened fire on the man identified as Zahidullah at Khadi Market in Mir Ali, leaving him dead on the spot.
He belonged to Harmuz area in Mir Ali. The attackers managed to escape from the spot after committing the crime. The slain person was said to be a police constable. The police launched an investigation into the incident.
