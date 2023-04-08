PPP digital media workers to counter forces of hate and chaos: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also head of the Pakistan Peoples Party digital media, on Friday hosted an Iftar-dinner for the workers of PPP Digital at a hotel in Karachi, saying the party’s digital team members would counter forces of hate and chose in the country.

Minister for Labour and Karachi Division Pakistan Peoples Party President Saeed Ghani, provincial minister Shehla Raza, adviser to chief minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab, special assistant to CM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Ajiz Dhamra and PPP Digital Media workers belonging to various provinces and cities of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, the speakers, including provincial ministers and PPP leaders, praised the services, activities and efforts of PPP digital media head Sharjeel Memon for taking the initiative and taking it forward actively.

They said the active digital workers under the leadership of Memon were working in a very organised manner to highlight the manifesto of the party and the vision of the party leadership on digital media.

Addressing the event, Memon said usually people host Iftar in honour of famous and known celebrities, but our party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked him to organise Iftar in hon our of the youth of PPP digital media and invite them to attend as special guests. “Therefore, the special guests of today’s ceremony are hundreds of our young workers present in this hall.”

He said the workers would present their position in an organised, civilised, polite and dignified manner to discourage the forces that were spreading chaos and hatred in the country. They would also take care of the gender and age of the opponent and present their views and comments in decent words with reasoning and distinction and civility in response to rudeness, he added.

The information minister said the PPP digital media was being organised on merit. He said higher training opportunities would also be provided to the workers, after which these workers would be able to get respectable digital employment. He said very soon conventions of PPP digital workers would be held in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad in which Bilawal would also join them.