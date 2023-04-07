PTI moves SC for holding elections in KP

An undated image of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building. — AC website

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the decision of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for setting October 8 as the polling date in the province.

The PTI, in its petition, contended that if the excuse of law and order situation as well as financial constraints was allowed to be valid for postponing of elections, then the elections could be delayed indefinitely, which would amount to subversion and usurpation of the Constitution.

The party, through its Secretary General Asad Umer, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, former CM Mahmood Khan, former minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and others, filed the petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

They have made the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Federation of Pakistan through the Ministry of Interior, KP Governor Ghulam Ali and the chief secretary respondents. The PTI prayed to the apex court to direct the ECP to hold the general elections to the KP Assembly not later than 90 days subject to the barest minimum of that time frame.

It further prayed the court to set aside the impugned letter of the KP governor dated March 24, 2023, as unlawful as well as contrary to the directions of this court on March 1, 2023.

Last week, the ECP notified October 8 as the date for general elections to KP Assembly after conveying its decision through a notification dated March 27.