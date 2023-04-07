Two missing PTI social media activists return home

KARACHI: Two social media activists of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf missing since March 26 have been found and returned home, the counsel for the petitioners informed the Sindh High Court on Thursday.

The court had been hearing petitions regarding the disappearance of three PTI social media activists —— Arshad Siddiqui, Mudassir Rehman, and Fahad Jamal Siddiqui —- from different parts of Karachi.