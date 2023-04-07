India records 4,435 Covid cases

NEW DELHI: India recorded 4,435 new Covid-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data, Indian media reported.
A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year.With the fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death count increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.
