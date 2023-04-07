Support to KP govt in getting funds for NMDs assured

PESHAWAR: The Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee of Senate on States and Frontier Regions on Thursday assured its support to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in taking funds from the federal government for the province, especially the newly merged districts (NMD).
The committee’s convenor Senator Dr Sania Nishter and Senator Shameem Afridi suggested e-tendering, biometric attendance for government employees and introduction of GIS system for better monitoring of schemes.
Members of the sub-committee were briefed about the ‘NMDs Development Portfolio’ procedure and utilisation of funds. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Qureshi and other officials were present on the occasion.ACS Zubair Qureshi briefed the committee about the developmental schemes, expenditures, monitoring, preparation and mechanism in the merged districts.
KARACHI: Two social media activists of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf missing since March 26 have been found and returned...
LAHORE: The Customs Directorate Peshawar has confiscated smuggled cigarettes worth Rs20 million, along with other...
MANSEHRA: The dwellers of Mitti Kot and its adjoining on Thursday took to the streets to demand posting of doctors and...
NEW DELHI: India recorded 4,435 new Covid-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days , while the number of...
KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who claim to have the mandate of Karachi...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the Sindh advocate general to submit a comprehensive report on the...