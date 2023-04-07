Support to KP govt in getting funds for NMDs assured

PESHAWAR: The Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee of Senate on States and Frontier Regions on Thursday assured its support to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in taking funds from the federal government for the province, especially the newly merged districts (NMD).

The committee’s convenor Senator Dr Sania Nishter and Senator Shameem Afridi suggested e-tendering, biometric attendance for government employees and introduction of GIS system for better monitoring of schemes.

Members of the sub-committee were briefed about the ‘NMDs Development Portfolio’ procedure and utilisation of funds. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Qureshi and other officials were present on the occasion.ACS Zubair Qureshi briefed the committee about the developmental schemes, expenditures, monitoring, preparation and mechanism in the merged districts.