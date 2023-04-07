Abdullah sparkles in KG Whites win

KARACHI: Abdullah Memon, with a five-wicket haul, spun Karachi Gymkhana Whites to a resounding 51-run victory over N N Strikers in a Group A encounter of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Abdullah, adjudged Man of the Match, grabbed five wickets for 25 runs off four overs, to send N N Strikers crashing to 129 all out in 17.1 overs. They fell 52 runs short of their target of 181. Naveed Ahmed (2-28) and Farhan Arif (2-35) were the other successful bowlers for Karachi Gymkhana with opener Muhammad Shahzad (44 off 33 balls), Ali Nawaz Shaikh (23 off 22 balls) and Haider Banghash (21 off 10 balls) being the only batsmen to offer some resistance. Earlier, Karachi Gymkhana Whites posted a formidable total of 180 for seven in the allotted 20 overs.