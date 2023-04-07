Four Paws team suggests guidelines for Noor Jehan’s recovery

A team of veterinarians and wildlife experts from global animal welfare organisation Four Paws monitored the condition of ailing elephant Noor Jehan at the Karachi Zoo, a day after her successful surgery.

The Four Paws said in a press statement that Noor Jehan’s suffering began with limping and deteriorated quickly to a worrying condition that left her partly paralysed. During the examination, the experts identified internal hematoma and a damaged pelvic floor as the main sources of her pain and physical distress. They provided immediate pain relief treatments and further recommendations for Noor Jehan’s rehabilitation.

Four Paws has recommended the relocation of Noor Jehan and her companion Madhubala to an appropriate place that fulfils international standards. Now the authorities have finally committed to relocating both elephants as soon as Noor Jehan is healthy enough to be moved.

The Four Paws experts were called for help by the zoo officials as the treatment and special equipment Noor Jehan needed was not available in Pakistan. The medical procedures to determine Noor Jehan’s condition and further treatment included an ultrasound examination and additional laboratory tests. To provide immediate relief for the suffering elephant, the team applied medications, vitamins, painkillers and hydrotherapy after identifying the cause of her serious condition.

The Four Paws team said Noor Jehan was already doing a bit better on Thursday after Wednesday's treatments. They gave mandatory recommendations and guidelines for her recovery, which need to be implemented: minimum of five piles built of tires and concrete in the shade and next to the fence, to rest her head and remove weight from her hind limbs; sand piles around trees in the enclosure and next to the walls for opportunities to lean and sit on as she cannot lay down; and daily high pressure water application for massaging her muscles and moving the elephant inside the enclosure.

They said there should be strict implementation of the medication as recommended and washing and treating open wounds along with the diet recommendations. Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said on Thursday Noor Jehan was being treated by international experts.

The team is continuously monitoring the condition of the elephant in the zoo with the hope that with this treatment the elephant would get better soon. Maintenance of health and provision of quality food to animals kept at the Karachi Zoo is the first priority and therefore all necessary measures will be taken to bring improvement, he said while reviewing the treatment and updates of the treatment of Noor Jehan. Meanwhile, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has removed senior director Khalid Hashmi from the post of director zoo, Safari and recreation.