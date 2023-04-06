ECP complies with SC order

Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) appointed polling staff collect ballot boxes and other items from polling stations during local body elections in Lahore on July 16, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday issued a revised schedule for the Punjab Assembly election, notifying May 14 as the polling date, instead of the previously notified date of October 8.

To this effect, the ECP issued a notification, indicating the changes in the election programme. In the latest notification, the commission said it was recalling its March 22 notification and partially modifying the March 8 notification of the election schedule.

Under the revised schedule, the last date for the filing of appeals against the decisions of the returning officer rejecting or accepting the candidates’ nomination papers has been set as April 10. Likewise, the appellate tribunal can decide these appeals by April 17 and a revised list of candidates will be issued on April 18.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and the publication of a final revised list of candidates had been set as April 19, following which symbols would be allotted to candidates by April 20, whereas the polling would now be held on May 14. “The notified election schedule shall also apply to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the provincial assembly of Punjab,” says the commission’s notification. The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14 this year, but elections could not be held hitherto, owing to various reasons.