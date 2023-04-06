PTI moves LHC against posting of 22 officers in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against posting of 22 officers in Punjab till the general election in the province.

The petition was filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, making the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the federation of Pakistan through its secretary establishment division, the Punjab government through its chief secretary, and others the respondents.

The petition contended that as the elections were due to be held in 90-day period from dissolution of the assembly, the petitioner had requested the ECP not to post 22 senior government officers in Punjab till elections. However, the ECP miserably failed to act in accordance with the law and the Constitution, and granted a free hand to controversial caretaker government to issue blanket orders of transfer and postings throughout the province, the petition stated.

It stated that such action of the caretaker setup was tantamount to jeopardising fairness of the elections. The petitioner implored the court to stop appointments of the officers on the posts for holding fair and free elections in the province.