Youth commits suicide

TAKHTBHAI: A youth committed suicide after exchange of harsh words with his father in Qudratabad area on Tuesday.

Waqar, 18, a resident of Qudratabad, exchanged harsh words with his father Naseeb Gul over some issue.After the arguments, he went into his room and shot himself with a pistol.

The youth sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai by the Rescue 1122 team.

However, he later succumbed to his injuries.Meanwhile, a child was electrocuted in Speelano Dheri near here.The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted Zaryab, 6, to a hospital in Shergarh where doctors pronounced him dead.It was learnt that the child had touched the electricity wire of the washing machine at, which caused his death.