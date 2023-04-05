Asfandyar wants justice system on right track

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan said three-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan has expressed no-confidence in four judges of the same court in its Tuesday verdict.

In a statement issued here, the ANP leader said the government and opposition parties had sought the formation of full court for taking up the election delay case for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies but the honorable SC chief justice was adamant on his stance.

“If the Supreme Court is supposed to announce and issue schedule for the elections, then the Election Commission of Pakistan should be abolished as an institution,” Asfandyar Wali Khan said and added that instead of interfering with the other organizations, the SC judges must end their internal differences and put the justice system on the right track.

He said that under Election Act 2017, cause 58, the ECP has the right to make changes or reschedule the election as per circumstances.The ANP leader said some of the judges have played active role for a particular political party and its leader and if the judges were interested in politics, they should quit offices and form own political party.

“We have seen the popularity of former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry’s political party with the public. Those who are interested in politics, should not use the judiciary but directly join or form own political party,” he added.

The ANP leader slammed the government for its weak stance in the election delay case for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the registrar of the Supreme Court had issued the notification who was removed from his office by the federal cabinet on Monday night.He said that every state institutions must remain within its constitutional domains for strengthening democracy and the rule of law in the country.