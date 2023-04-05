Pakistan women take on Philippines today

KARACHI: Pakistan women football team will begin their 2024 Paris Olympics Asian Qualifiers first round journey on Wednesday (today) when they face tough Philippines in their Group E opener at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

Philippines, also preparing for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, are expected to advance from this group due to their tough preparation. Dubai-based Maria Khan will lead Pakistan side which held a training camp in the UAE for a few days where the brigade played a few friendly games before moving to Tajikistan.

Hong Kong and hosts Tajikistan are the other teams in Pakistan’s group. They will also meet on Wednesday (today). Squad: Forwards: Alia Sadiq, Anmool Hira, Isra Khan, Naqiyah Ali, Sanober Abdul Sattar and Zahmena Malik.

Midfielders: Aliza Sabir, Amina Hanif, Anushey Usman, Maria Khan, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed and Suha Hirani.

Defenders: Malika-e-Noor, Mishal Bhatti, Nizalia Siddiqui, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi.

Goalkeepers: Fatima Naz, Nisha Ashraf and Rumaysa Khan.