PM slams rumours of trade with Israel

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday denied the “condemnable” rumours that the government had any trade relations with Israel, saying Pakistan would “stick to its stance until Palestinians get their rights”.

Addressing his party’s parliamentary meeting at the Parliament House, he slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for making “serious allegations” against his government and countries that were helping Pakistan in trying times.

Recently, the government had come under heat for rumours spreading on social media that it had resumed trade relations with Israel — allegations that the Foreign Office and the Commerce Ministry categorically denied.

Speaking on the matter at the parliamentary committee, PM Shehbaz too said that the rumours were “unfounded” and “condemnable” and he reaffirmed that the government would stick to its no-trade policy with Israel, as long as Palestinian people are not given their rights. “What does one businessman have to do with the government of Pakistan’s policy?” clarifying that the person to conduct trade with Israel was one lone man.