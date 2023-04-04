Fearing Imran, PDM has lost sense of direction: Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Central President Ch Parvez Elahi has said that the PDM has lost a sense of direction owing to fear of Imran Khan, and is neglecting its duty to fight terrorism, instead focusing on fighting the judiciary and the people.

He said that the nation is now united in protecting the Constitution, and victory will be achieved for the Constitution and the people. He said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan will be honoured, and Nawaz Sharif’s intentions against the Supreme Court will fail.

He said that the real issue is the election in 90 days, which all honourable judges of the Supreme Court agree is constitutional, adding the Lahore High Court has also ordered the election to take place in 90 days, so everyone is on the same page.

Ch Parvez Elahi accused Premier Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi of distributing poor quality flour that has resulted in the deaths of people in flour queues. He said that the government is manipulating billions of rupees in the name of free flour and has allowed the dealers of the flour mafia of the PMLN to openly sell the government flour in general markets.

“After the election, an inquiry should be made about the scams in the flour scheme, and those who manipulate funds should be held accountable.” The current government has also obstructed the funds of Wazirabad cardiology, which is a major inconvenience for patients, he said.

Ch Parvez Elahi had allocated health funds for the next three months during his tenure, and he is worried that heart patients will have to line up like flour queues due to the current government’s incompetence in handling health funds.