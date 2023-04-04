‘Ramazan month of blessings’

Rawalpindi: Ramazan is a month of blessings, fasting, reflection and prayer for Muslims. Muslims all over the world come together to break their daily fasts by sharing meals with family and friends.

This Ramazan, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi offers an extravagant ‘Iftar’ dinner, including a variety of Pakistani cuisine, continental food and live stations, curated especially by a team of brilliant chefs at the hotel for all their guests. The ambience is nothing less than rich and radiant, ensuring that the guests have a memorable experience.

Bring your loved ones together for a delightful ‘Iftar’ dinner at the Marquee and enjoy the true essence of Ramazan with the grand ‘Iftar’ dinner followed by ‘Qawwali’.