Progress of work on PHA beautification projects reviewed

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta and Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmed Hasan Ranjha on Monday visited various areas of Rawalpindi city to check PHA beautification projects.

Director Horticulture and other officers were also present on the occasion. The DG during the visit briefed the commissioner about the projects of the authority. They visited Murree Road, Flashman, Saddar and Urology Hospital and inspected the renovation projects. During the visit, the commissioner appreciated the renovation work and issued instructions saying that all available resources should be utilised to complete the projects within the stipulated time frame. He also appreciated the efforts of PHA for the beautification of Murree Road and issued instructions to take all possible steps to make the city more clean and green.