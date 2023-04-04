Excise officers ordered to improve performance

LAHORE: Director General Excise Punjab Muhammad Ali while presiding over monthly departmental performance review meeting on Monday, said that Excise & Taxation Officers and inspectors with poor performance would be transferred.

The director general directed the directors of Lahore Region A, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions to improve their performance and the set target should be met by collecting maximum tax in the remaining three months.

Excise DG further emphasised that action against major defaulters should be expedited to ensure recovery of arrears. It was decided in the meeting that PT 14 Form would also be issued to the tenant for collection of property tax that would be deducted from the fixed rent amount. Earlier in the meeting, during the briefing, it was told that 64 percent of the fixed target of Rs48.48 billion had been received in the province till March, out of which Sahiwal Division stood first in the whole province with 77 percent collection, while Lahore Region A showed worst performance with 49 percent recovery. Among the remaining divisions, Lahore C achieved 76 percent, Lahore D 72 percent, Multan 71 percent, Lahore B 67 percent, Gujranwala 66 percent, Bahawalpur and Sargodha 65 percent, Dera Ghazi Khan 61 percent, Rawalpindi 57 percent and Faisalabad 51 percent of the given targets. In the briefing, it was further informed that the top 100 defaulters owed more than Rs1.98 billion, of which only Rs320 million had been recovered till March. The directors of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Gujrat participated in the meeting physically while the rest of the divisional directors briefed on Zoom.