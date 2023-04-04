Karamatullah wins US Masters Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Karamatullah Khan won the 2023 US Masters Squash Championships in Philadelphia, United States, on Sunday. In the final of 40 plus category, top seed Karamat defeated Andrew Balme 10-12, 11-9, 11-13, 11-3, 11-9 to claim the title. In the 45 plus category, M Faheem secured third position by defeating Mike Semprucci 11-13, 7-11, 16-14, 11-9, 11-8.